New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect New York Times to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

NYT opened at $40.29 on Monday. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of New York Times

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Times by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,504,000 after acquiring an additional 305,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.