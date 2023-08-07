NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

NiSource has a payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6 %

NI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

