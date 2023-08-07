NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells $115,042.72 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. 471,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

