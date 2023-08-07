Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nutanix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.