NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

