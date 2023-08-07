Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
OBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.94. The firm has a market cap of C$772.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
