Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

