Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
