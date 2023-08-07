Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.15. 2,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $25.03.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.