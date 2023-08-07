Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Passage Bio Trading Down 5.1 %

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,948. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 617,382 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $518,600.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.