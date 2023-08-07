Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $125.07. 1,055,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

