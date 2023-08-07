PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

