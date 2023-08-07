Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development
In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.3 %
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.5454545 earnings per share for the current year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
