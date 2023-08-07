Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,716. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

