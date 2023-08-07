Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,716. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.99.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.