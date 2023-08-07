Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4338 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

PZAKY remained flat at C$8.00 on Monday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.00.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

Featured Articles

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

