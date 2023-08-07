Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4338 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
PZAKY remained flat at C$8.00 on Monday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.00.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
