Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 392,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

