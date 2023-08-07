Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Primoris Services Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 392,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Activity at Primoris Services
In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
