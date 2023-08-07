PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $146,325.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $146,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $133,950.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PubMatic stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
