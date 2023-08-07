PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $146,325.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $146,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $133,950.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

