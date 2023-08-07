Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

QRVO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.72. 1,086,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

