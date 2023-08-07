Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

