Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.90 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Raydium has a total market cap of $47.15 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,100,633 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.