Raymond James Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.92.

Fortis Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

