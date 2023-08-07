REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,836,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.