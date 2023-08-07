Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 7th (ACHL, ACIU, ACMR, ACVA, ADTN, ADV, ALEC, ALLO, ALNY, ALVR)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 7th:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $233.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $226.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $139.00 target price on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.15 target price on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.