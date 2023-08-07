Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 7th (ACHL, ACIU, ACMR, ACVA, ADTN, ADV, ALEC, ALLO, ALNY, ALVR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 7th:
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $405.00 price target on the stock.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.
BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $233.00 target price on the stock.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $226.00 target price on the stock.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $139.00 target price on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.15 target price on the stock.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
