Reviewing Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Soluna alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53% Consumer Portfolio Services 19.73% 29.30% 2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soluna and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.31 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.72 $85.98 million $2.63 4.36

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Volatility & Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Soluna on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.