Reviewing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Singapore Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.57 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.87

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Exchange.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Singapore Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus price target of $0.35, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Singapore Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.27% -30.18% 6.31% Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Singapore Exchange on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

