Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. 1,962,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,945. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.