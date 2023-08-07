Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.28.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.46. 1,441,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 32.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

