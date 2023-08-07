Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.75 million. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $508.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,223.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 488.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

