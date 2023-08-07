Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,743 shares of company stock valued at $230,372,097. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

CRM stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average is $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.