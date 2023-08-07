Scotiabank Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.34) to GBX 2,600 ($33.23) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,350 ($30.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDVMF

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.