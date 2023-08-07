Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.27 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $101.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00196217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025948 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003472 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00243973 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $208.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.