Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.56. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,826. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.90%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 847.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

