Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 6,274,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,564,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

