Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications Trading Up 31.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,564,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sequans Communications
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.