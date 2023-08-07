Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.17. 1,894,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

