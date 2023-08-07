Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

SWKS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,661. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

