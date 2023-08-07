Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Downgraded to “Reduce” at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SLTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.
