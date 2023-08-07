SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect SLR Investment to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

SLRC opened at $15.22 on Monday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.