Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-$1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SHC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 48.61% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.