SouthState Corp Buys 176 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.55. 616,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

