SouthState Corp Has $121,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Tobam raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.23. 789,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $89.40.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

