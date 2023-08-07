SouthState Corp Has $271,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJS traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 257,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,885. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

