SouthState Corp Has $50,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $7.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.97. 1,111,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.47 and its 200-day moving average is $357.40. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

