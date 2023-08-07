SouthState Corp Has $76,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USIG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,009 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.31. 494,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $52.63.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

