SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,668,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

