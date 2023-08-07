SouthState Corp Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 555,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.