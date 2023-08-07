SouthState Corp Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

