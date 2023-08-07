SouthState Corp Sells 2,239 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $99.69.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

