SouthState Corp Sells 269 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.09. 3,583,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,106. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

