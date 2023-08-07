Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOVO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,215,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $182,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

