STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

STAA opened at $48.35 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.