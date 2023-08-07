Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock valued at $24,377,091. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,585,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,412,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

